Investigation underway after collision in Madison County

MADISON, COUNTY. Ky. (WTVQ) – Three people were taken to the hospital in Madison County on Monday morning after a two-vehicle accident.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a Saturn Ion was traveling north on US 25, the driver lost control for an unknown reason and crossed into the southbound lane.

The Saturn collided with a Ford Fusion with two occupants who were traveling south on US 25, according to investigators.

Officials said, the driver of the Saturn, who was ejected from the vehicle, had serious injuries and was transported by Madison County EMS to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Fusion were transported to St. Joseph Hospital Berea with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.