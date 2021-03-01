Georgetown Police looking for missing man

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police are looking for a man who left going to Leitchfield, Ky., but didn’t arrive.

According to Georgetown Police, Terry Pullen was last seen at his residence in Georgetown Monday morning. He left in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup wearing blue jeans and a gray jacket.

- Advertisement -

He said he was going to Leitchfield and may possibly be in the Elizabethtown/Bardstown area, Police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820.