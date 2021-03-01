Columbia Gas approved for 3.74% rate increase March 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Columbia Gas of Kentucky has received approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) for its most recent Gas Cost Adjustment.

Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s gas supply cost, effective March 1, will be $4.4128 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet), a 3.74 percent increase over the last quarter. The price represents an expected seasonal increase and will remain in effect until the next scheduled adjustment in June.

Columbia Gas of Kentucky adjusts its gas supply cost quarterly to reflect current market conditions.

These quarterly adjustments are submitted for approval to the PSC.

As a reminder, natural gas distribution companies do not earn a profit on their gas commodity costs and Columbia Gas of Kentucky passes the cost along to customers without markup.

A customer’s monthly bill is comprised of two primary components: the gas supply cost and delivery costs.

The gas supply cost includes the commodity cost, interstate pipeline charges and storage costs

The delivery charges cover the cost of delivering the gas to the customer’s home or business through the company’s pipeline infrastructure, as well as line inspection, repair, 24-hour emergency service, etc.

More information about how the company bills customers is available on the company’s website at https://www.columbiagasky.com/bills-and-payments/understanding-your-bill.

Columbia Gas encourages customers to enroll in the Budget Payment Plan, which spreads winter heating costs throughout the year and allows customers to pay the same amount every month.

The Budget Payment Plan begins in May of each year, but customers can enroll at any time by calling 1-800-432-9345 between 7am and 7pm, Monday through Friday, or visiting https://www.columbiagasky.com/bills-and-payments/payment-options..

Columbia Gas is offering flexible payment plans and financial assistance for customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

For information, visit https://www.columbiagasky.com/bills-and-payments/financial-support. Customers who are tenants may also qualify for assistance with utility bills through the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.

Qualifying low-income customers struggling to pay their natural gas bill may also qualify for federal assistance or a natural gas furnace replacement through Community Action Council by calling 1-800-244-2275.