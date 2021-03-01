Boil water advisory for Estill County Water District

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – As of 2:45 p.m., March 1, 2021, the Estill County Water District has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the following areas: 8425 Red Lick Road to 12440 Red Lick Rd, Clark Road, Locust School Branch Road, and Kissey Branch Road.

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption — such as for drinking, cooking or making ice. After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.

Customers with questions should call 1-606-723-3795.