Ballot measure would give lawmakers more days to meet

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky voters could decide whether to give lawmakers the option to extend the number of days they meet under a proposal that won Senate approval.
The proposed constitutional amendment cleared the Senate on Monday. It now returns to the House.
The proposed ballot measure would go before voters in 2022 if it clears the legislature. It seeks to amend Kentucky’s constitution to give lawmakers the option to be in session up to 12 extra days each year, in addition to their regular sessions.
Lawmakers could reconvene for the additional days through a proclamation from the House speaker and Senate president.
