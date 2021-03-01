10-year-old shot in accident, man sought in separate assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 10-year-old is shot by a 16-year-old when a gun is apparently mishandled and a man is wanted for domestic assault in the same home, according to Lexington Police.

Police said that early Monday morning, officers were dispatched to a home on Rand Avenue for a shooting and domestic violence incident.

A 10-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The injury was not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

The investigation found a 16-year-old boy was handling a firearm inside the house when it went off and the 10-year-old was struck, police said. Both boys were in the same room at the time the incident occurred.

Right after the shooting, a man and woman who were also in the home began arguing and the woman was injured. The man fled and has not been located at this time, according to police.

Charges are pending against him for fourt-degree assault 4th.

The 16-year-old was charged with Minor in Possession of a Firearm.