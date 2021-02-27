Somerset community members restock God’s Food Pantry to fight food insecurity

SOMERSET, Ky (WTVQ) – God’s Food Pantry in Somerset says it’s the largest serving food pantry in the south central region, serving up to 4,000 families who struggle with food insecurity.

This weekend with the help of local law enforcement and a speedway gas station, the pantry was able to re-stock its shelves with community generosity.

On Saturday, drivers rode into a local speedway to drop off some groceries instead of picking up gas.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office partnered for the first time with speedway to host a Pack-A-Cruiser Food Drive.

To the surprise of the gas station managers and Captain Troy McLin with the sheriff’s office they packed more than one cruiser, three in fact.

“I had to even have our other deputies bring another vehicle over so we could pack it up because we ran out of room”,” says McLin.

Throughout the day people donated bags of canned goods, toilet paper and even pet food for people in need.

“They’d stop in they’d say I’m going to the grocery store I’ll bring you back some food..It wasn’t just like a bag here and there they brought several bags,” says McLin.

Captain McLin says over the years the department he’s seen first hand how serious food insecurity is in the county.

“We will go there to check the refrigerators and cupboards…They don’t have anything,” explains McLin.

ABC 36 followed the cruisers over to God’s Food Pantry and met the executive director of the somerset location, Brenda Russell.

She says these donations mean a lot because pantries normally go through a decline in donations after the holidays.

“Often times those donations will take us through February and March and we start seeing the shelves get kind of bare again,” Explains Russell.

Typically the pantry will serve about 1600 carts of food every single month, so it always welcome more donations to combat what it says is a constant demand for food.