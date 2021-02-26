Fayette Mall Apple Store moving to The Summit at Fritz Farm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Apple Store in Lexington is leaving Fayette Mall and moving down the street to The Summit at Fritz Farm, according to a post on Apple’s website.
The store is scheduled to open on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., according to the company’s online post.
It will be located at 4078 Finn Way, Suite 120, across from J. Alexander’s Restaurant.
The store will be open for walk-ins, but will have a capacity limit of 60 customers at a time.
Apple has already closed its store in the mall, where it had been in operation since July 2010.
Fayette Mall’s owner, CBL Properties, filed for bankruptcy last November. Apple did not say if that played a role in its decision to relocate.