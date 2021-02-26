Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris lead ACM Awards nominations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVQ) – Johnson County native Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris are the leading nominees for the Academy of Country Music Awards, each with six. Among the two, Stapleton is the only one up for the top award, entertainer of the year.
Stapleton was nominated twice as artist and producer for album of the year, as well as twice for being the songwriter/artist for the title track for song of the year from his fourth solo studio album, “Starting Over.” He was also nominated for male artist of the year to go along with the entertainer of the year nomination.
In the entertainer of the year category, Stapleton is up against Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Luke Combs.
Even though there aren’t any female artists up for entertainer of the year, all five nominees for single of the year are performed by women, which is a first for the ACM Awards. The nominees include Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird,” Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice’s duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine.”
Four Black artists are also nominated this year across all categories, another first for the ACM Awards, including Kane Brown for album of the year, and Jimmie Allen for new male artist of the year.
The awards show is scheduled to air April 18 from Nashville.