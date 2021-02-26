Almost two dozen arrested in ‘Operation Ice Storm’ roundup

charges in what Laurel County Sheriff John Root labeled ‘Operation Ice Storm” in tribute to the prior 10 days of icy and snowy weather. LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Almost two dozen people were arrested this week on drugcharges in what Laurel County Sheriff John Root labeled ‘Operation Ice Storm” in tribute to the prior 10 days of icy and snowy weather.

Root said detectives, deputies, and K-9 teams arrested 23 people primarily for heroin and meth trafficking and possession charges based on undercover investigations. The sheriff said the arrests included 20 trafficking charges and 11 possession charges.

According to the sheriff’s department, those arrested were:

with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin; criminal trespassing – third-degree. — Andrew Jackson, 34, of Hanes Baker Rd., Corbin arrested off Hanes Baker Road chargedwith possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin; criminal trespassing – third-degree.

— Roger Amis, 39, of W. City Dam Rd., Corbin, arrested off Hanes Baker Road charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin; criminal trespassing – third-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition this subject was charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.

— John David Deboy, 49, of Dallas, Texas, arrested off Hanes Baker Road, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Beatrice Eversole, 47, of Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, arrested off Highway 1376, charged on a Laurel district warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

— Kenneth F. Miller, 38, of Lake Rd., London, arrested off Lake Road, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

— Travis S. Merritt, 40 of Waterworks Rd., London, arrested off Waterworks Road, charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Bryon Lawson charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging probation violation related to trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

— Chad F. Hacker, 29, of E. 2nd St., London, arrested off E. 2nd St., charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Bryon Lawson charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

— Jamie Lee Howard, 40 of Roy Black Rd., London, arrested off Hammock Road, charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Bryon Lawson charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

— Kimberly Croucher, 32, of Moren Town Rd., London, arrested off Moren Town Road, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition this subject was charged on a Madison District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin.

— Melissa Helton, 36, of Ridge View Dr., London, arrested off Ridge View Drive, charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Bryon Lawson charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

— Gary Wagers, 43, of Moren Town Rd., London, arrested off Moren Town Road, charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; persistent felony offender I.

— Bryan Robinson, 41, of Fire Station Rd., London, arrested off Barbourville Street in London, charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Bryon Lawson charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

— Charles Lee Scruggs,e 39 of Barbourville St., London, arrested off Barbourville Street, charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Bryon Lawson charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin.

— Douglas H. Roark, 63, of Taylor School Rd., London, arrested off Taylor Bridge Road, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Kennedy K. Hatfield, 36, of London, arrested off Taylor Bridge Road, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Teddy Ray Hedrick III, 24, of Taylor Bridge Rd., London, arrested off Keavy Road, charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – fentanyl.

— Kevin Martin, 30, of Ester Ln., London, arrested off Byble Road, charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

— Ashley Lewis, 30, of 4 Oaks Rd., London ,charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

— Lloyd Jordan Burkhart, 27, of Pleasure View Rd., London, arrested off Hammock Road, charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; theft by unlawful taking under $500.

— Farlin Lawson, 53, of London, arrested off Hammack Road, charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

— Robert Young, 52, of Maplesville Rd., London, arrested off KY 192 in London, charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

— Donnie Simpson, 65, of Little Pittsburgh Rd., London, arrested off old KY 30, charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

— Stephen Carpenter, 42, of Barbourville Rd., London, arrested off Barbourville Street in London, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court criminal summons obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine.