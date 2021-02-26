101st Airborne deploys to Orlando to support vaccination 

UPDATE 2/26/2021
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVQ/101ST AIRBORNE DIVISION) – On Friday, the Army’s 101st Airborne Division deployed approximately 130 Soldiers from Ft. Campbell, Ky., to Orlando, Florida, to support the whole-of-government vaccination effort.
The 101st Airborne soldiers are part of the U.S. Army’s larger effort to support FEMA vaccination centers.
Photos of the deployment from Fort Campbell are available at the following link:
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6535057/101st-airborne-deploy-orlando-support-vaccination
2/25/2021
