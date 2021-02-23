UPDATE: Charges listed against teens charged in shooting, fleeing

UPDATE POSTED 11 A.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 23, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several teenagers were arrested Monday following an incident that involved shoplifting, shots fired, and fleeing in a stolen vehicle. Lexington Police charged five male juveniles, who range in age from 15 to 17 years old.
Around 4 p.m. Monday, February 22, officers responded to the Meijer store located at 2155 Paul Jones Way. Loss prevention employees reported they had observed three people, who appeared to be juveniles, concealing merchandise and then leaving the store without paying.
The stolen merchandise included electronics and clothing.
When employees attempted to stop the suspects, they fled in a Dodge Caravan minivan and almost struck one of the employees. As the suspects drove past the store entrance, one of the passengers discharged a firearm, shattering the entry door.
The minivan was determined to be a vehicle that had been stolen the night before.
An attempt-to-locate was broadcast to officers, and the vehicle was eventually located in the area of Loudon Avenue.
After the minivan crashed into a pole on E. Seventh Street, five people fled on foot from the crashed vehicle and were apprehended by officers. Merchandise that was reported stolen from the Meijer store was also located.
Lexington Police is prohibited from identifying the suspects because they are juveniles, but their ages and charges are as follows:
Suspect #1 – 16 years old
- Fleeing/Evading 1st
- Robbery 1st
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Wanton Endangerment 1st
- Criminal Mischief 2nd
- Leaving Scene of Accident
- Minor in Possession of Handgun
Suspect #2 – 16 years old
Fleeing/Evading 1st
- Robbery 1st
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Wanton Endangerment 1st
Suspect #3 – 15 years old
- Fleeing/Evading 1st
- Robbery 1st
- Receiving Stolen Property
Suspect #4 – 17 years old (not in Meijer store)
- Fleeing/Evading 1st
- Receiving Stolen Property
Suspect #5 – 16 years old (not in Meijer store)
- Fleeing/Evading 1st
- Receiving Stolen Property
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 7:15 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 22, 2021
