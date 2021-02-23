UPDATE: Charges listed against teens charged in shooting, fleeing

UPDATE POSTED 11 A.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 23, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several teenagers were arrested Monday following an incident that involved shoplifting, shots fired, and fleeing in a stolen vehicle. Lexington Police charged five male juveniles, who range in age from 15 to 17 years old.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, February 22, officers responded to the Meijer store located at 2155 Paul Jones Way. Loss prevention employees reported they had observed three people, who appeared to be juveniles, concealing merchandise and then leaving the store without paying.

The stolen merchandise included electronics and clothing.

When employees attempted to stop the suspects, they fled in a Dodge Caravan minivan and almost struck one of the employees. As the suspects drove past the store entrance, one of the passengers discharged a firearm, shattering the entry door.

The minivan was determined to be a vehicle that had been stolen the night before.

An attempt-to-locate was broadcast to officers, and the vehicle was eventually located in the area of Loudon Avenue.

After the minivan crashed into a pole on E. Seventh Street, five people fled on foot from the crashed vehicle and were apprehended by officers. Merchandise that was reported stolen from the Meijer store was also located.

Lexington Police is prohibited from identifying the suspects because they are juveniles, but their ages and charges are as follows:

Suspect #1 – 16 years old

  • Fleeing/Evading 1st
  • Robbery 1st
  • Receiving Stolen Property
  • Wanton Endangerment 1st
  • Criminal Mischief 2nd
  • Leaving Scene of Accident
  • Minor in Possession of Handgun

Suspect #2 – 16 years old

Fleeing/Evading 1st

  • Robbery 1st
  • Receiving Stolen Property
  • Wanton Endangerment 1st

Suspect #3 – 15 years old

  • Fleeing/Evading 1st
  • Robbery 1st
  • Receiving Stolen Property

Suspect #4 – 17 years old (not in Meijer store)

  • Fleeing/Evading 1st
  • Receiving Stolen Property

Suspect #5 – 16 years old (not in Meijer store)

  • Fleeing/Evading 1st
  • Receiving Stolen Property

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 7:15 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 22, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say potential disaster was averted Monday afternoon when a teenage shoplifting suspect fired a shot in a crowded parking lot at the Hamburg Meijer.

Investigators say it began with a report of a shot fired in the store parking lot just after 4:00 p.m.

Police say several teenage boys’ were accused of shoplifting in the store and as they left, one of the boy’s fired a single shot at store employees in the parking lot.

Investigators say fortunately, no one was hit or injured, but the bullet did cause minor property damage.  Police wouldn’t release what property was damaged.

Police say they had a good description of the getaway vehicle and a short time later found it abandoned near Seventh Street and Limestone.

Police set up a perimeter, which they say led to the arrest of several teenage boys’, including the accused shooter.  Because of their ages, no names were released.

The case remains under investigation.

