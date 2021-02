LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to find a

missing man.

According to deputies, 62-year-old James Lockaby was last seen on Sunday around 2 P.M. off KY 770.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.