Public show of support for outgoing Morgan County superintendent

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A half-dozen people asked the Morgan County Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday night to reconsider its decision not to renew the contract of Superintendent Thomas Carl Potter.

Among the speakers, Travis Stacy, who started an online petition on change.org to keep Potter in place.  As of this writing, the petition had 761 supporters.

“You’re affecting a man’s livelihood.  You’ve destroyed his career no matter what now, no matter what.  If you renew his contract, you’ve still destroyed his career because somebody’s going to think that this man’s done something to actually deserve what happened to him,” Stacy told the board members.

Stacy and other supporters were critical of the board for not giving a good reason why members voted at the January 26, 2021 meeting not to renew Potter’s contract.

Others told the board the focus right now in the midst of a pandemic should be to get students safely back into the classroom, not spending time and effort looking for a new superintendent.

Potter spent 12 years in the Morgan County Public School system as a teacher and principal before leaving in 2012 to become superintendent of Elliott County Public Schools.  He returned to Morgan County in July 2017 when he was hired as superintendent.

