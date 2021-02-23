Protestors demand help with unemployment outside Kentucky State Capitol

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
4

FRANKFORT, Ky. (ABC 36) – Protestors are camping out at the Kentucky State Capitol Tuesday night…fed up with what they say is a lack of unemployment help.

Protests started around noon today with around a dozen people left towards the evening.
Organizer Misty Gaitan says they are protesting to demand change for outdated unemployment software and low staffing.

Signs were held saying SOS and “Ignored since April”.

Gaitan adds Kentuckians are still struggling a year later and Governor Andy Beshear needs to step up.

“We were workers, we weren’t relying on the government system to begin with. We just want to get it fixed, we’re not trying to get a hand out, and we just want what’s owed to us and have Andy take responsibility” said Gaitan.

Douglas Jacquet was in attendance at the protest. He says he wanted to be involved after recently becoming unemployed himself.

He says he wants to be a voice for those who have not received their unemployment claims.

“I’m hoping they get it together, I mean it’s been a long fight for some of these people who have been unemployed for a year now, and I mean it’s been ridiculous and I’m just hoping they get it together and see that we want to see change and we want these things to take place and happen” said Jacquet.

The protest is expected to go overnight until noon Wednesday.

Kaitlyn Shive
