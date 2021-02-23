Most Fayette County students could be back in classroom by March 15

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dates were set Tuesday night by Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) for when most students who choose to return to the classroom will begin in-person instruction.
The school district says the number of new COVID-19 cases in Fayette County continues to decline, and according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, Tuesday’s 7-Day average is down to 83. Together with the other transition factors in the FCPS In-Person Learning Matrix, this data enables the district to continue its graduated return to in-person learning.
Remote learning will continue to be offered for students whose families chose that option.
The latest FCPS schedule is below:
The week of March 1-5, 2021
- Students in grades K, 1 and 2 will continue with face-to-face instruction.
Beginning March 3, 2021
- Students in grades 3, 4 and 5 will return to in-person learning.
Beginning March 8, 2021
- Students in grades K, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 will continue with face-to-face instruction.
- Students in grades 6, 9 and 12 at the following schools will return to in-person learning:
|MIDDLE SCHOOLS
|Beaumont
|Bryan Station
|Crawford
|Edythe J. Hayes
|Jessie Clark
|Leestown
|LTMS
|Morton
|SCAPA
|Southern
|Tates Creek
|Winburn
|HIGH SCHOOLS
|Bryan Station
|Frederick Douglass
|Henry Clay
|Lafayette
|Paul Laurence Dunbar
|Tates Creek
- At this time, students who attend Eastside Technical, Locust Trace AgriScience, and Southside Technical centers will report to their home high schools for the entire day.
Beginning March 15, 2021
- Preschool students will return to in-person learning.
- Students in grades K, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 12 will continue with face-to-face instruction.
- Students in grades 7, 8, 10, and 11 at the following schools will return to in-person learning:
|MIDDLE SCHOOLS
|Beaumont
|Bryan Station
|Crawford
|Edythe J. Hayes
|Jessie Clark
|Leestown
|LTMS
|Morton
|SCAPA
|Southern
|Tates Creek
|Winburn
|HIGH SCHOOLS
|Bryan Station
|Frederick Douglass
|Henry Clay
|Lafayette
|Paul Laurence Dunbar
|Tates Creek
- At this time, students who attend Eastside Technical, Locust Trace AgriScience, and Southside Technical centers will report to their home high schools for the entire day.
Please note that these determinations are based on expectations that the spread of COVID-19 will continue to decrease. Cases among students or staff could lead to intermittent quarantines or closures of individual classrooms or schools, according to the district.
FCPS says it continues to face challenges with having enough school bus drivers to serve the students enrolled in special programs at the middle and high school levels. The district says teachers and leaders from those programs are making individual contacts with families who have chosen in-person learning for their students to determine transportation needs and find solutions.
- We hope to make an announcement prior to March 15. In the meantime, these special programs will continue to learn virtually:
|SPECIAL PROGRAMS
|Carter G. Woodson Academy
|Family Care Center
|Martin Luther King Academy
|Opportunity Middle College
|STEAM Academy
|Success Academy
|The Learning Center
|The Stables
Anyone with questions about how these announcements will impact your family, the district says to reach out to the principal at your child’s school.