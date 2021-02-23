Lexington’s Devine Carama raps for NBA star’s hype video

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s own hip-hop artist and activist Devine Carama is getting some national recognition.

Carama, whose formal name is Richard Spaulding, wrote a rap for a hype video for the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers.

Carama told the Lexington Herald Leader the team slid into his Instagram direct messages and asked him to create a four bar rap hyping up the team’s star point guard Damian “Dame” Lillard.

The video was shot by Brandon Turner, a videographer at KET and the owner of Unsung Hero Media, and Jaysyn “JK-47” Wyche, studio engineer and producer, helped to Carama put the piece together in Lexington’s Charles Young Park, according to the paper.

It’s part of Lillard’s “#4barFriday” series.

The video posted on the team’s Instagram has more than 28,000 views.