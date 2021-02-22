Some state roads in northeast counties still have downed power lines

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews continue to clear ice and storm debris across northeast Kentucky, but snow plow access remains restricted today on some state highways in Elliott, Carter, and Boyd counties where utility lines are down.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 – the 12TH day of winter storm operations – restrictions are reported on at least 15 state highways:

ELLIOTT COUNTY: Three roads, mostly near the Morgan and Carter county lines, have lines down or low-hanging wires preventing access.

CARTER COUNTY: Access to parts of seven roads in the Norton Branch, Rush, and Willard areas, and southwest of Grahn remain blocked by downed lines.

BOYD COUNTY: About five roads near Summitt and in southern portions of the county have sections blocked by fallen utility lines or lines tangled in fallen trees.

The three counties were hardest hit by freezing rain in recent storms, which caused ice-laden trees to fall across highways and utility lines, and left pavement coated in ice. At one point, only a handful of major highways were passable.

Crews worked around the clock during and after storms cutting paths through trees for emergency vehicles, and for snow plow and utility truck access. By Friday, access had been restored to all but about 30 roadways in the three counties.

Work this weekend further reduced that list as crews kept cutting trees away from previously blocked routes to enable more access for plow trucks.

This week, plow crews will continue to treat roads up to restricted locations, where possible, and will work alongside utility companies to fully clear roadways. Warming temperatures are expected to help.

Motorists are advised that packed ice and snow could remain on parts of some state highways, especially at inaccessible locations. Also, utility trucks working to restore electric or other services could block access to traffic throughout the region this week.

As snow-clearing operations wind down, state highways crews will shift into storm recovery operations that will include hauling away cut trees and debris from roadways, as well as making repairs to pavement, guardrail, ditches and drainage systems. Motorists should slow down and use caution in areas where crews are working.