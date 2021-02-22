Some Fayette County School students returning to the classroom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time in nearly a year, some Fayette County students will return to in-person learning on Monday.

Students in Kindergarten through second grade are the first to go back, in the school district’s phased return plan. They were supposed to return to the classroom on February 16th but wintry weather kept that from happening.

Third through fifth grade students are expected to go back on March 3. Grades 6 through 12 will remain virtual until a decision is made for their return Tuesday.