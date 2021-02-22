New drug treatment center for women opening in Owenton

OWENTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A residential drug and alcohol treatment center will open in Owenton, Ky., in April will be opening in April to provide services for women suffering from substance use disorder.

Located at the former Synergy Healthcare building off Roland Avenue, in Owenton in Owen County north of Frankfort, Eagle Creek will provide opioid detoxification, stabilization, residential treatment services and career opportunities for women with substance use disorders.

ARC also plans to operate a “PICC Line” unit so individuals in need of care for health conditions such as endocarditis and osteomyelitis can simultaneously be treated for addiction.

The center will be operated by Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) and will be open 24/7.

ARC operates a network of 28 addiction treatment centers in 17 Eastern and Central Kentucky counties.

The organization, headquartered in Louisa, Ky., offers a full continuum of care including detox, residential, transitional, intensive outpatient, outpatient, medically assisted treatment (MAT), vocational rehabilitation, and job training.

The treatment centers are holistic with CARF-accredited clinical programs, medical services directed by an addictionologist, a Christ-centered spiritual emphasis that includes the 12 steps and chaplaincy care, and a broadening scope of vocational training opportunities for clients.

According to Tim Robinson, CEO and founder of ARC, the key to meaningful recovery is to help clients discover their destiny and go back into the workforce: “Our slogan is ‘from crisis to career’, and we are a nationally recognized leader at moving folks through that transition.”

“Helping those in recovery find hope is key. Hope motivates people to engage and complete their treatment. This also gives them a foundation to survive on without using drugs,” said Robinson, a former prosecutor who founded the treatment organization after dealing with his own addiction.

The center will offer clients more than 20 hours of clinical programming weekly, with counseling provided by licensed counselors and peer support groups led by state-certified peer support specialists. State-certified case managers will also work with each client to improve their recovery environment by addressing family, educational, housing, and vocational needs.

In addition, medical care will be provided, with each client seeing a medical provider as necessary for their general medical needs.

Once fully operational, Eagle Creek will have the opportunity to serve more than 88 clients daily suffering from substance use disorder.

ARC leadership will partner with the Owen County Career Center to announce and fill positions. Career opportunities can be found at arccenters.com/careers.

ARC accepts all Kentucky Medicaid plans (WellCare, Humana CareSource, Aetna Better Health for Kentucky, Passport Health Plan, and Anthem) and most private insurances.

Those struggling with addiction can call ARC’s 24/7 addiction help hotline at (606) 638-0938.