Lexington city waste collection resumes Monday, patience requested

By
Erica Bivens
-
Source: City of Lexington/Facebook
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – City waste collection in Lexington resumes Monday, Feb. 22.  Crews will pick up trash, recycling and yard waste on your regular collection day.
According to city officials, if you have extra trash that will not fit in your cart, place it on the curb next to your cart in tied trash bags. Do not place items on the lids of your carts.
City officials say they expect extra trash and yard waste in the coming week, so collection may take longer than usual. Residents are asked to wait until the evening of your collection day to call 311 and report a missed collection.

Additionally, overflow trucks may collect some waste, and so your carts and extra material may not be picked up at the same time or by the same truck.

If you would like to receive text updates about trash collection, please text your collection day [MONDAY, TUESDAY, THURSDAY or FRIDAY] to 888777. You can learn more about 311 Alerts HERE

Source: City of Lexington/Facebook
Erica Bivens
