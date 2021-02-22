UPDATE: Manchester man dies from gunshot wounds in police shooting

UPDATE POSTED 1:45 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 23, 2021

VILLA HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 57-year-old Manchester, Ky., man has been identified as the person fatally wounded by two Villa Hill Police officers during a shooting late Saturday night on I-75.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Randall L. Lockaby died from his injuries after being taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. KSP investigators say he brandished a firearm and refused to drop it during a traffic stop.

KSP detectives originally said one Villa Hill officer fired his weapon but now say two fired shots. Their identity is not available for release at this time

Additional information may be available for release as the investigation continues, according to the KSP.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 11 A.M. SUNDAY, FEB. 21, 2021

ERLANGER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police, Post 6 in Dry Ridge, was contacted by Villa Hills Police Department just after 11 p.m. Saturday regarding an officer-involved shooting around mile marker 185 on I-75 South in Kenton County, Ky.

The preliminary investigation indicates Villa Hill Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a red Ford F-150 Truck for a traffic violation. Officers made contact with a man who brandished a handgun, the KSP said in a statement.

As a result, an officer shot the man, who was taken to St Elizabeth in Florence for his injuries.

Additional information and the man’s identity are not available for release at this time.

As the investigation continues, more information will be released.

Detective Chuck Haslewood is conducting the ongoing investigation. He was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police personnel.