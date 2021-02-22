KDE releases new comprehensive COVID-19 guidance document

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education released a new comprehensive guidance document on Feb. 22.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has worked to provide clear and up-to-date guidance to facilitate school operations in a safe manner. This document represents the culmination of that work.

The 136-page document – “KDE COVID-19 Guidance 2.0” – presents the most up-to-date guidance for teaching, learning, and operating schools and districts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comprehensive resource features guidance from all nine KDE offices, with many of the included components being previously issued as stand-alone documents.

“It is our hope that this guidance will help streamline the school operation efforts of our districts as they continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic,” said Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass.

In creating this manual, KDE staff reviewed all previously released guidance for accuracy and to ensure that the recommendations continue to reflect best practices for Kentucky schools and districts, Glass added.

The document includes only guidance produced by KDE that applies to continued school operations. School and district leaders should continue to review the “Guidance and Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools (K-12) (Updated – December 7, 2020),” which was produced in conjunction with the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

“KDE COVID-19 Guidance 2.0” does not include guidance related to the spending of emergency relief funds awarded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act or the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act.

Information about these two federal programs, as well as any future federal relief programs, can be found on the KDE’s COVID-19 webpage.

As the pandemic continues to evolve, necessary changes to teaching, learning and operational guidance will be made through updates to this comprehensive document. KDE occasionally may release timely, short-term guidance to help schools manage specific, time-bound activities, such as end-of-the-year testing or summer school activities. These updates also will be found on the KDE’s COVID-19 webpage.

All guidance documents previously released by the department will be archived on KDE’s website. However, for the most up-to-date guidance, schools and districts should refer to the “KDE COVID-19 Guidance 2.0” document.