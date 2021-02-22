Financial saving is the focus of ‘Kentucky Saves Week’

FRANKFORT, Ky.(WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has proclaimed Feb. 22-26, 2021 as Kentucky Saves Week, sponsored by the Kentucky Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy® as part of the annual America Saves Week campaign.

The nonprofit Coalition consists of multiple partners and receives support from the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions, the Kentucky Department of Education, the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service, the Louisville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and the Kentucky State Treasury.

- Advertisement -

“As Governor of Kentucky, I invite you to participate in the Kentucky Saves Campaign,” Beshear said in a video released by the Coalition. “It promotes positive savings habits to help Kentuckians work toward financial stability. By helping our people develop financial skills, we are building a better Kentucky.”

“Personal and household savings are fundamental to the stability and vitality of the commonwealth,” he added. “They can also serve as much-needed lifelines during challenging times, like we’ve faced this year due to COVID-19.”

Beshear joined members of the coalition and state Treasurer Allison Ball in congratulating winners of the first Kentucky Saves Week Video Contest. Students in grades 5-12 submitted short videos on saving and money management. The Louisville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis sponsored $50 prizes for first-place winners.

“To our winners, I would like to say: you are a shining star among your peers,” said Summer Gortney, Kentucky Jump$tart Coalition president. “You have demonstrated an uncommon knowledge about the importance of building wealth and reducing debt.”

Dr. David Perkis, senior economic education specialist at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, recognized the winners:

Grades 5-6 – Precious Mangong, Bowen Elementary School (Louisville)

Grades 7-8 – Lindsey Duvall, West Hardin Middle School (Eastview)

Grades 9-10 – Lauren Blackburn, Eastern High School (Louisville)

Grades 11-12 – Gavin Reisinger and Adriona Gilland, Union County High School (Morganfield)

Dr. Perkis awarded Honorable Mention to the following students:

Amanda Morrow, Garrard County High School (Lancaster)

Chelsey Ray, Livingston High School (Smithland)

Sophie Thomas, Eastern High School (Louisville)

The Kentucky Saves Week 2021 video is available on the Kentucky Jump$tart Coalition’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kyjumpstart. The coalition will share select student entries on the page throughout the week.

Also in the video, Dr. Nichole Huff, assistant professor with the University of Kentucky Extension Service, recognized winners of the annual Piggy Bank Contest. Extension coordinates the Kentucky Saves Week campaign. Kentuckians can learn more about the campaign and take the Kentucky Saves Pledge at www.kentuckysaves.org.