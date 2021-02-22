Fayette County adds six COVID-19 deaths, 109 new cases

Erica Bivens
source: mgn online

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a low reported number of new coronavirus cases in Fayette County on Friday, the health department reported 109 new COVID-19 cases  on Saturday.

Since the pandemic started, Fayette County has seen 31,713 total cases.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department also reported six new deaths with two in January and four from February. The total number of people who have died from the virus in the county is 230.

According to the health department, the city’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is currently 91 cases per day.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination opportunities HERE. Learn about how many people the department has vaccinated HERE.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702, July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September
  • 2,736, October
  • 6,070, November
  • 5,991, December
  • 6,155, January

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, please follow these guidelines all the time:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick.

