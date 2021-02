HARDYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Hardyville man is dead after a house fire in Hart County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, on Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. officials responded to a house fire off of Hundred Acre Pond Road in Hardyville.

Police found 81-year-old Ralph Bennett inside the home, according to officials.

Police said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but no foul play is suspected at this time.