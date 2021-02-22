Christian Appalachian Project helping Kentuckians with community support

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – For more than 50 years, the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) has served the people of Appalachia by building hope, transforming lives and sharing Christian love. With recent winter storms, combined with a pandemic, organizers say that work is now more important than ever.
“We just had to be creative with how to have partnerships with our local churches and our communities to continue to provide people who are really struggling,” said Tina Bryson, Director of Communications with the Christian Appalachian Project. “Now, with this weather, we were able to partner with Rockcastle County schools to open up a warming shelter for those who had lost power, partnering with our pantry and operation-sharing warehouse to make sure we were getting needed supplies to people.”
Bryson says CAP services roughly six counties. And the work will continue with crews cleaning up debris from the recent winter storms. “As some of this weather clears up, we will definitely be looking for crews to come out.”
A big part of their work depends on donor support, dedicated volunteers and a selfless staff.
“We’re always looking for volunteers,” said Bryson.
Right now, Bryson said they’re looking for food donations and those willing to collect those donated items.
Volunteers don’t need any experience.
According to CAP, the organization touches the lives of more than one million people each year.
