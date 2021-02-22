UPDATE: Boy left blind in drive-by returns to class, called ‘inspiring’

UPDATE POSTED 1 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 22, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 6-year-old boy left blind in an unsolved drive-by shooting two months ago crossed a milestone Monday when he returned to school.

The Lexington Police Department shared the moment with his mother on social media, calling the young boy’s courage an inspiration.

“Two months ago, a senseless drive-by shooting left Malakai Roberts blind. Today his mom, who was also shot that night, shared photos of him joining classmates in their first day back at school,” the department posted.

“Malakai’s tenacity and positivity are truly inspiring. Investigators continue to work this case so we can get justice for Malakai and his family,” officers concluded.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JAN. 15, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – “Can I tell you something? Six and six is twelve,” Malakai said.

For a boy who has gone through what Malakai Roberts has gone through in the last month, his mother said his spirits are very high.

Cacy Roberts was lying in bed with Malakai and her younger son Kameron when she heard shots being fired.

She said she pulled them all to the ground but when she turned on the lights, she saw blood.

Roberts said her son Malakai had been shot in the head and that same bullet went into her arm.

“I hope that the person that did this, I hope that they wake up in the morning and look in the mirror, they see blackness or when they look outside they don’t see anything or when they look into the faces of the people that they care about they just see black because that’s what my son sees,” Roberts said.

She said after surgery the doctors told her Malakai is now blind and he no longer has a sense of taste or smell. Malakai likes to stick by her side now as he continues to adjust.

Roberts said close friends and family will join them to celebrate six years of life!

It means everything. I wasn’t sure if he was going to be here so it’s the biggest blessing to even be able to celebrate six,” Roberts said.

She said at this point he can do everything he did before, except now he’s learning to navigate without his sight.