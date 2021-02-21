UPDATE: Valley View Ferry has reopened as of 4 p.m. Sunday

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry is open again as of 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
UPDATE POSTED 8:30 A.M. FEB. 18, 2021
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry is closed again due to icy conditions as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
FEB. 16, 2021 POST
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry is closed until further notice due to icy conditions.
The paddlewheel ferry shuttles vehicles across the Kentucky River between Jessamine and Madison counties.
When the ferry is not operating, the suggested alternate route between Nicholasville and Richmond is US-27S to Lancaster in Garrard County, then KY-52E to Richmond. The suggested alternate route between Lexington and Richmond is I-75.
The Valley View Ferry is a free service. It operates with funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fiscal courts of Madison and Jessamine counties and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.
The ferry is managed by the Valley View Ferry Authority, composed of citizens and government officials from the three counties served.
