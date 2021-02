LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police says it had to evacuate several neighboring homes while it tried to get out a man who barricaded himself in his home.

Police says anytime its emergency response unit is called in people near by likely will need to be notified and asked to leave for their safety.

They say it started around 11:30 a.m. on Atwood Drive and by 2:20 p.m. the man was safely removed from his home and is being accessed for mental health concerns at the hospital.