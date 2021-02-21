UPDATE: Man who was wounded charged with pointing gun at deputies

UPDATE POSTED FEB. 21, 2021

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man shot by a Laurel County deputy two weeks ago after investigators say he refused to drop a gun he was pointing at the officers has been charged after being released from the hospital.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, 59-year-old Michael Collins, of London, was charged at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the Feb. 6 incident.

Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Messer along with Lt. Chris Edwards arrested Collins following an investigation Edwards regarding the incident which occurred on February 6, 2021 at approximately 10:29 p.m. after Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Hobie Daugherty and Deputy James Fox responded to a complaint of a suspicious person refusing to leave a property off Chestnut way near London, Root said.

When deputies arrived, they said Collins allegedly pointed a large revolver in the direction of both deputies and when ordered to drop the weapon, refused to comply, Root said. Daugherty fired his weapon, striking Collins, deputies said at the time.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED FEB. 7, 2021

LAUREL COOUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Laurel County Sheriff’s deputy seriously wounded a 59-year-ld armed man during a confrontation late Saturday night, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The KSP said its troopers were contacted at about 10:45 p.m., Saturday to investigate the incident that happened about 15 minutes earlier.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance complaint where they encountered 59-year-old Michael V. Collins, of London, who was armed with a handgun, the KSP said in a release.

During a confrontation, a Sheriff’s shot Collins, who was taken by Laurel County EMS to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in London and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, according to the KSP, who said Collins is in critical condition but stable.

Sheriff John Root deputies were dispatched to a call at about 10:30 p.m. where a person refused to leave another person’s property on Chestnut Way about a half mile west of London. While on the way, Deputy Hobie Daugherty and Deputy James Fox were advised man was in the wood line behind the complainant’s residence threatening to shoot the complainant, but the caller told dispatchers it was too dark to get a description of the person.

When deputies arrived, Daugherty and Fox encountered the man who was lying prone armed with a pistol aimed at Daugherty in the wooded area behind the complainant’s home, Root described.

After the suspect refused to comply with commands to drop the weapon, Daugherty fired in self protection, striking Collins in the shoulder and abdomen. Deputies immediately disarmed him, seized the weapon and while emergency crews and other officers, including the London Police and KSP were responding, started administering first aid with kits from their patrol cars, the sheriff said.

No deputies were injured.

Laurel Sheriff’s Lieut. Chris Edwards is the case officer and has obtained warrants of arrest for the suspect charging two counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree.

Other officers for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office assisting included: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lt. Chris Edwards, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Charlie Johnson, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Bailiff Dennis Gilbert, and Bailiff Dawn Hearn.

Other agencies assisting included London City Police, Kentucky State Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County. Also assisting Is Laurel County Commonwealth Atty. Jackie Steele.

The investigation is continuing and is being led by Post 11 Lt. Tony Dingess. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 investigative section, Laurel County EMS, and the Laurel County Sherriff’s Office.