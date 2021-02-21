UPDATE: Man who was wounded charged with pointing gun at deputies

UPDATE POSTED FEB. 21, 2021
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man shot by a Laurel County deputy two weeks ago after investigators say he refused to drop a gun he was pointing at the officers has been charged after being released from the hospital.
According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, 59-year-old Michael Collins, of London, was charged at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the Feb. 6 incident.
Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Messer along with Lt. Chris Edwards arrested Collins following an investigation Edwards regarding the incident which occurred on February 6, 2021 at approximately 10:29 p.m. after Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Hobie Daugherty and Deputy James Fox responded to a complaint of a suspicious person refusing to leave a property off Chestnut way near London, Root said.
When deputies arrived, they said Collins allegedly pointed a large revolver in the direction of both deputies and when ordered to drop the weapon, refused to comply, Root said. Daugherty fired his weapon, striking Collins, deputies said at the time.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED FEB. 7, 2021
LAUREL COOUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Laurel County Sheriff’s deputy seriously wounded a 59-year-ld armed man during a confrontation late Saturday night, according to the Kentucky State Police.
The KSP said its troopers were contacted at about 10:45 p.m., Saturday to investigate the incident that happened about 15 minutes earlier.
The preliminary investigation indicates the Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance complaint where they encountered 59-year-old Michael V. Collins, of London, who was armed with a handgun, the KSP said in a release.
During a confrontation, a Sheriff’s shot Collins, who was taken by Laurel County EMS to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in London and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, according to the KSP, who said Collins is in critical condition but stable.
The investigation is continuing and is being led by Post 11 Lt. Tony Dingess. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 investigative section, Laurel County EMS, and the Laurel County Sherriff’s Office.