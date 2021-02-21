El Cid celebrates successful one year anniversary after opening during pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky (ABC 36) – El Cid, a Mexican restaurant in Lexington celebrated its 1 year anniversary over the weekend…a mark the owner, 23-year-old Christopher Bravo was not sure would happen

Bravo says he opened the restaurant in January 2020, but when the pandemic hit closing down restaurants…he was nervous that no one would know about his food when it reopened.

He says he took to social media to start promoting takeout and delivery.

He says it was scary to open during a pandemic, but that it ultimately has been to his benefit, giving him time to create new items that would make El Cid stand out and succeed.

His menu includes barbacoa meat and birria, which he says is unique to the Mexican cuisine scene in Lexington.

“It was pretty amazing because now I feel like anything that is thrown at me I can figure a way out of it and thrive from it instead of like putting my head down and focusing on what’s going wrong.”

Bravo plans to open a second location in Lexington now that El Cid is continuing to be successful.