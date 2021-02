JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Versailles Fire Department, Woodford County Fire Protection District and Woodford County Emergency Management went out to Jackson County Friday to help clear a 20 mile run of highway KY2004.

In the photos posted to Facebook, you can see cars off in the ditch.

The fire department says for anyone that lives in that area they were snowed in for more than a week.