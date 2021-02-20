Mount Sterling Dad files lawsuit against KHSAA for “Return To Play” protocols.

MT. STERLING, Ky (WTVQ) – A Montgomery County parent is going to “Bat” for his son after discovering a positive Covid test could mean losing crucial playing time for student athletes.

For many athletes playing time is more than just exercise it’s an chance to create opportunities beyond high school.

“Kelly” Johnson’s son Davis is a junior on the baseball team at Montgomery County High School.

He says missing out on a season last year has already been hard for his son and the KHSAA Covid Protocols add to it.

“And I thought that was extreme its just something that’s so outside the norm that I felt like I had to fight that”, says Johnson.

The family ended up filing a lawsuit against KHSAA for its rule requiring a student athlete to sit out 22 days after a positive test.

Johnson believes it’s excessive considering the SEC’s return to play policy only 14 days.

“If a Kentucky basketball player only has to sit out 14 days then a Kentucky school child should only have to sit out”,” says Johnson.

In addition to sitting out for more than 3 weeks, athletes are also required to be cleared by a medical professional.

“It’s requiring a cardiac visit. I had to have something taken off my arm and it took me five weeks to get an appointment with a dermatologist. How long is it going to take a kid to see a cardiologist”? adds Johnson.

The family’s lawyer, Trip Redford says he’s seen this sort of suit before.

In his experience he says schools can make up their own rules, including how their athletic programs operate.

“Basically the point of the lawsuit we filed is while some people may not like it I think we’ve essentially come to the conclusion that people are following the CDC guidelines to deal with Covid, well what you have here is the KHSAA has taken the CDC guidelines and added on a couple more layers.”, says Redford.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association says it hasn’t received a notice of said lawsuit and they will not comment until they receive it.

Johnson says he’s hoping the judge calls an emergency injunction, that would call a “Time out” to KHSAA protocol if deemed unfair in comparison to the guidelines of other sports.

“That pause will go from Pikeville to Paducah. It would be a state-wide injunction,” says Johnson.

The Johnson family and their lawyer expect some sort of result in the coming days.