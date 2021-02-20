LexLive Entertainment Center looking to fill over 100 jobs.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – LexLive is looking to hire for its new entertainment center downtown.
Before they can cut their grand opening ribbon, they say they need to fill about 150 jobs.
Managers say introductory to managerial positions are up for grabs right now.
For the next few days, the center will be hosting a job fair for local applicants.
One applicant, Teyanna Pockett says this job fair is win win for both the center and for job seekers.
“It’s been really hard to find a job actually because a lot of people aren’t hiring because of the pandemic so I figured with this place just opening it’s going to open a lot of positions who can’t get jobs right now,” says Pockett.
The job fair goes from 11 am to 7