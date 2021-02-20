LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – For weeks, it was COVID wreaking havoc on high school basketball. For the last two weeks, it’s winter weather causing problems. Multiple cancellations and postponements only left a handful teams playing, but they were good games.
Lexington Catholic hosting LCA in our High School Highlight Reel Game of the Week. North Laurel also putting on a show against Whitley County.
ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy and Austin Miller have all the action!
High School Highlight Reel: 2-19-21
Lexington Catholic and LCA batter in the Game of the Week
