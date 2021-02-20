69-year old Laurel County woman missing for days

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 69-year old woman who disappeared Feb. 17, 2021.
Investigators say 69-year old Rosa Mary Couch, of London, talked to her husband on the phone on Wednesday around 10:00 p.m., saying she thought she was driving in the direction of Somerset. KSP says Couch hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
State Police say she is 5’2″ and approximately 120-pounds with shoulder length blonde hair. They say she was last seen wearing yellow pants, a blue shirt, tennis shoes and a black coat. Investigators say they don’t have a photo of Couch to share.
KSP says she was driving a 2017 Black GMC Terrain.
Investigators say Couch’s husband says he doesn’t think she had her prescription medication, which could leave her disoriented.
The case is under investigation by Trooper Jack Riley from KSP Post 11 in London.
Anyone with information about Rosa Mary Couch’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or toll-free 1-800-222-5555.
