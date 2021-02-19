State eases visitation limits for long-term care facilities

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ) – After months of uncertainty, some folks living in long term care facilities will be able to see their families at long last.

Effective on Saturday, the state will be easing limits on long-term care visits for facilities that meet certain conditions.

New guidelines announced by Governor Andy Beshear will apply to assisted living, personal care homes and independent living communities.

Dominion Senior Living in Richmond is excited to welcome back their residents’ loved ones, but there’s a couple rules they need to follow first.

Only one visitor or two individuals from the same household can visit at a time.

Visits should scheduled ahead of time to avoid mass gatherings.

Lastly, before loved ones can go in for that long awaited hug, they have to present a negative Covid-19 test or proof they have their vaccination.

Executive Director Netza Mullins says excitement is building among her residents for those long-awaited reunions.

“It’s going to be phenomenal for them it’s going to be what they need that’s going to be the best medicine for our senior adult population and senior living,” says Mullins.

As a reminder for families these loosened restrictions do not apply to medicare-certified facilities like skilled nursing homes.

New rules for those facilities can’t be lifted until they’re given the “Ok” by the centers for medicaid and medicaid services.