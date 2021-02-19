Southeast CTC gets board members; Lexington residents named to panels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— Appointed the Honorable Joseph Guinan Ballard of Bardstown to the office of Circuit Judge for the 10th Judicial Circuit, Division 2, of Kentucky.
— Appointed the Honorable Brian Christopher McCloud of Worthington to the office of Circuit Judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit, Division 1, of Kentucky.
— Appointed Sandy Miller and Abe Bailey Jr. as members of the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College Board of Directors.
- Sandy Miller of Harlan is a comptroller at Leo Miller & Associates, Inc. She shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 15, 2026.
- Abe Bailey Jr. is retired. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 15, 2026.
— Appointed Sarah Cummins as a member of the Kentucky Environmental Education Council.
- Sarah Cummins of Nicholasville is the Head of School at Redwood Cooperative School. She replaces Brett Gaspard. Ms. Cummins shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Oct. 5, 2022.
— Appointed Mark Isaacs as a member of the Kentucky Workers’ Compensation Funding Commission.
- Mark Isaacs of Lexington is the Business Manager for the Kentucky Laborers District Council. He replaces William Hacker, whose term has expired. Mr. Isaacs shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 18, 2024.
— Appointed John Park as a member of the Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners.
- John Park of Lexington is a Veterinarian at Park Equine Hospital. He replaces Jeffrey Pumphrey, whose term has expired. Dr. Park shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 28, 2024.
— Appointed Lance Gilbert as a member of the Consumers’ Advisory Council.
- Lance Gilbert of Louisville is an executive and CEO of Net Results Group. He replaces Jeannine Smith, whose term has expired. Mr. Gilbert shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 8, 2023.
— Appointed Kim Humphrey as a member of the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board.
- Kim Humphrey of Morganfield is a Community Outreach Coordinator at River View Coal. She replaces Kurtis Mishler, who has resigned. Ms. Humphrey shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Oct. 7, 2021.
— Aappointed Thomas Glover and Paul Sidebottom as members of the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting.
- Thomas Glover of Providence is a self-employed businessman. He shall represent the residents of Webster County.
- Paul Sidebottom of Greensburg is the owner of Sidebottom Farm. He shall represent the residents of Green County.
— Appointed John Gordley, Dan Adams and Ruby Highfield as City Council Members for the City of Germantown, Kentucky. They shall serve in accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Kentucky Constitution.
- John Gordley of Germantown is self-employed.
- Dan Adams of Germantown works for C Worth Superstore.
- Ruby Highfield of Germantown is retired.