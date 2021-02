LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County deputies are searching for a 33-year-old woman.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Lori L. Eversole was last seen off Soth Laurel Road on Friday at 5 a.m.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Eversole contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.