Rope rescue used for carbon monoxide poisoning patient

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Emergency crews are once again warning of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning after having to rescue someone from their home.

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, the Brodhead Fire Department says it was called to assist the Mount Vernon Fire Department on a call for possible CO2 poisoning.

- Advertisement -

Crews say the home was a quarter-mile up a hill, that was covered in ice and snow.

They say they had to hike in order to get to the patient, but it wasn’t safe enough to bring any vehicles up the hill. The fire department says it used a rope rescue system to get the person down the hill safely.

The patient was taken to the hospital for treatment.