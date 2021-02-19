Montgomery County man charged in child sexual abuse case

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – An undercover investigation landed a Montgomery County man in jail, accused of having sexually explicit communication online with a child, according to Kentucky State Police.
27-year old Fredrick Tyler McQuinn was arrested Friday by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch and charged with Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor, according to KSP.
The arrest came after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
Investigators say equipment McQuinn used in the alleged crime was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.
This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education.
The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.