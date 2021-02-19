UPDATE: Lexington urges caution on side streets; no trash pickup Friday; shelters open

UPDATE POSTED 6:30 A.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 19, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As crews from Streets & Roads and Water Quality continue treating roads per the City’s snow plan, conditions have improved; however, side and neighborhood streets remain snow and ice-covered and may be slick.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, drive with caution and increase stopping distance.

Since midnight, the Lexington Police Department reports no overnight collisions or motorist assists.

The City is again suspending waste collection today, Friday, Feb. 19, out of concerns for employee safety and protection of private property.

No City carts or dumpsters will be collected on Friday. Residents may leave their carts at the curb. Please keep the carts out of the street to make it easier for road crews. Waste Management will return to its regular pick-up schedule beginning Monday, Feb. 22.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention’s Community Emergency Winter Weather plan remains active until the morning of Saturday, Feb. 20.

If you know of or see someone that appears to be in need of emergency shelter, call (859) 533-9199. If it is between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., call (859) 258-3600. For a list of all available shelters and transportation services, as well as other resources, visit uwbg211.org.

How to stay informed during the winter season

Website : Get the most up-to-date information about the measures the City is taking to ensure the wellness and safety of our residents at lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates. You can also view the snow and ice control plan with street and sidewalk rankings.

Social media : Get information on accidents, lane blockages, snow-and-ice trouble spots and road closures through the City’s Twitter accounts at @lexwrecks and @lexkypolice. General information, including, emergency and time-sensitive information, is available on the City’s Facebook account.

Traffic cameras : Traffic at major intersections can be viewed in real time through the city’s traffic cameras at lexingtonky.gov/traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 4 P.M. THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington is suspending waste collection on Friday, Feb. 19, out of concerns for employee safety and protection of private property.

“Roads are still snow covered and slick in the neighborhoods, where our waste trucks must travel,” said Nancy Albright, Commissioner of Environmental Quality and Public Works. “Getting our large trucks in and out of tight spaces is difficult, especially when there are icy conditions.”

No city carts or dumpsters will be collected on Friday. Residents may leave their waste carts at the curb. Please keep the carts out of the street to make it easier for road crews.

Albright said Waste Management will return to its regular pick-up schedule beginning Monday Feb. 22.

Mayor Linda Gorton has signed an order terminating the Snow Emergency, effective 4 p.m. Thursday.

Gorton declared the Snow Emergency at 6 p.m., Feb. 15, so the city could clear the snow off of major streets. A snow emergency requires citizens to move cars parked on Snow Emergency Routes.

“Thanks to our citizens for working with us so we could clear the snow and ice off our streets,” Gorton said.

LexPark opened downtown public parking garages to free parking at the beginning of the Snow Emergency. Free parking will continue until 4 a.m., Friday, February 19.