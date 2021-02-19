Lexington Fire department practice ice rescues service as warning

By
Monica Harkins
2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What might seem like a fun adventure at the time, could turn into a paralyzing polar plunge in a matter of minutes.

“Anybody that goes in water like that your body locks up pretty, pretty fast,” Captain Chris Warren with Lexington Fire Department said.

He says some people don’t realize how fast hypothermia sets in.

“This is not a death sentence by any means,” he said. “In a matter of five to 10 minutes, you’re going to be in some real trouble to get some help to you fast.”

The same reason people might be curious about walking out on the ice, is the same reason rescue crews need to get on it and practice: It doesn’t happen very often in Kentucky.

Warren says last year the rescuers didn’t get a chance to practice on the real deal.

“You cannot replace the real world training, on Mother Nature’s ice,” Warren said.

While ABC 36 News was out filming teams practicing on Jacobson park, you could see footprints on the lake where someone tried it out.

“It’s unnerving. It’s why this message is so important to get out to the public, encouraging people do not get on that ice,” he said.

If you do find yourself on thin ice, Warren says lay down to distribute your weight and roll.

“Lay down long roll all the way back. And you should be a lot safer that way,” he said.

If your pet or animal falls through ice into water, call the professionals, Warren says do not try and rescue them yourself.

Monica Harkins
