Donations to ‘The Stand” help celebrate Women’s History Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s innovative downtown statue — the Stand — celebrating women getting the right to vote offers area residents a unique way to celebrate March, which is Women’s History Month.

Residents can celebrate Women’s History Month this March with a purchase of a Cricket Press numbered commemorative poster representing Breaking the Bronze Ceiling’s Stand statue.

Both JHolloway & Associates and Women Leading KY support this recognition of the passage of the 19th Amendment, giving many women the right to vote. African American women did not get the right to vote until 1965.

For a limited time only, any donation of $55.00 or more gets a commemorative ‘Breaking the Bronze Ceiling’ poster, as long as supplies last.

Donations can be sent to:

Breaking the Bronze Ceiling

499 E High St Ste 112

Lexington, KY 40507-1977

Lexington, KY 40507-1977