CHECK HERE: Vaccine sites, protocols, other information

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the number of COVID vaccine doses the state is receiving continues to grow and the number of vaccine sites, locations are getting closer to just about every person in the state.

To see which one is closest to you, the web site or phone number to call for for information or to get an appointment, see this list VaccineMemo2-18. It also provides information on the vaccine protocol categories and other information.

The state now has a total of 291 sites across the commonwealth.

“There is now a provider that has vaccine close to where everybody lives in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “There are some areas where you might have to drive just a little bit further, but we continue to add new sites for greater convenience. In many ways, we wish you could just call one number to sign up, but we are building for the future so there will be many sites available when vaccine supply increases to what we need.”

Kentuckians can see a list of all new vaccination sites here. To see a map of all regional vaccination sites, click here. For more information, go to vaccine.ky.gov or kycovid19.ky.gov/ky-covid-vaccine.