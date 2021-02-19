Cameron joins other states supporting Tennessee abortion waiting period

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition of 23 states in filing an amicus brief before the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in support of Tennessee’s law requiring a 48-hour waiting period before an abortion.

Last year, a federal district court enjoined the Tennessee law.

- Advertisement -

“Kentucky law currently requires a waiting period before abortions, and we joined this coalition of states to ensure that our law and those like it continue to be enforced,” said Cameron. “The Supreme Court has already established that states have an interest in protecting women’s health and the life of an unborn child, and abortion waiting periods are consistent with this right.”

Nearly 30 states currently require a waiting period before abortions, ranging from 18 hours to 72 hours. Kentucky’s waiting period is at least 24 hours prior to an abortion.

The amicus brief argues that waiting periods for abortions are consistent with how states regulate other important life-altering decisions, including adoption and divorce. The coalition writes that “states have a significant interest in ensuring that a woman has all relevant information before making the weighty decision to have an abortion. It is legitimate and rational for a state to require a waiting or ‘cooling off’ period to ensure such a grave decision is made carefully.”

Cameron is joined in signing the brief by the attorneys general of Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.