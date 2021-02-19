Bath, Wolfe, Bourbon, Pulaski, Rowan projects get ag grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $1,632,503 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

“Kentucky’s agricultural sector has help the state through this year of pandemic response, and today’s investments further strengthen our farmers and diverse economic activities,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, chair of the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board. “These projects will expand access to fresh local meat across the commonwealth, improve energy efficiency, fund a study focused of agritech and the use of controlled environments, and boost our next generation of agribusiness leaders with youth programs. This is another important step in building a strong and vibrant future for all Kentuckians as we move beyond COVID-19.”

State Investments:

Kentucky State University (KSU) was approved for $39,719 in state funds to construct a permanent processing facility in conjunction with its mobile processing unit (MPU). KSU currently provides the resources and facility for 14 school groups, three 4-H groups and 40 farmers and private individuals to process poultry, rabbits and other small birds. Both the MPU and the permanent processing facility will be available at the same time, increasing overall processing capacity for area farmers. For more information, contact Steven Skelton at 502-597-6103.

The University of Kentucky (UK) Research Foundation was approved for $75,000 in state funds for a feasibility study focusing on controlled growing environments in Kentucky. The UK staff and University of Pikeville staff will work together to conduct the study. The goal is to bring a new understanding for the agritech ecosystem in Kentucky and how controlled environments may be used across the state. For more information, contact Mark Williams at 859-257-1758.

Meat Processing Investment Program – Level 3

JSW Farm Chop Shop Inc. was approved for $250,000 in state funds to purchase a new integrated X-ray analyzer for their processing facility in Wolfe County. The integrated X-ray analyzer will allow JSW Farm Chop Shop to efficiently detect foreign objects in the meat and streamline the production of processing, resulting in more Kentucky meat processed. For more information, contact Jonathan Whitt at 606-356-8808.

Meat Processing Investment Program – Level 4

William Kuegel was approved for $250,000 in state funds to renovate Beef & Bacon Custom Processing a USDA processing facility, operated by Kuegel Cattle Company LLC in McLean County. The renovation will make improvements to the kill floor and knock box, install new processing and packaging equipment, add a reception area and retail storefront. The facility plans to be open in the spring of 2021. For more information, contact Rod Kuegel at 270-929-0280.

Patterson’s Butcher Shop was approved for $250,000 in state funds to build a new USDA processing facility in Monroe County. Patterson’s Butcher Shop will process local beef, hogs and lambs to sell to local restaurants and at the farmers markets in Monroe County and Nashville. For more information, contact Jorden Emmert at 270-550-3448.

On-Farm Energy Program:

Philip M. Flood, located in Breckinridge County, was approved for $10,150 in state funds to upgrade heaters in three poultry houses.

Brandon C. Shocklee, located in McLean County, was approved for $10,150 in state funds to install a solar photovoltaic system for poultry houses.

Wade Gilbert dba Gilbert Farms, located in Wayne County, was approved for $10,150 in state funds to replace heaters and brooder curtains in poultry houses.

Brenda Smith dba Triple S Dairy, located in Russell County, was approved for $10,119 in state funds to upgrade the vacuum on-demand pump and replace lights in the dairy.

Lan Mark Farm, LLC, located in Bourbon County, was approved for $10,150 in state funds to install a solar photovoltaic system.

Wilson Workman Farm, located in Hickman County, was approved for $10,150 in state funds to upgrade heaters in three poultry houses.

ALR Farms LLC, located in Meade County, was approved for $2,308 in state funds to purchase a grain conveyor.

Edelen Farms LLC, located in Meade County, was approved for $10,150 in state funds to install a new grain dryer.

Coal Creek Orchard LLC, located in Christian County, was approved for $3,333 in state funds to install solar photovoltaic system.

Mark Cherry dba Cherry Farms, located in Allen County, was approved for $8,373 in state funds to replace storage tank and milk cooling system.

Shannon Douglas, located in Henry County, was approved for $10,150 in state funds to install a solar photovoltaic system on the farm.

William D. Gillum, located in Todd County, was approved for $10,150 in state funds to install a new grain dryer on the farm.

County Investments:

Bath County

Bath County Conservation District was approved for $220,094 in Bath County funds to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $3,000 for the 2021 program year. Bath County Conservation District was also approved for $5,000 in Bath County funds to administer DAR for the 2021 program year. For more information, contact Missy Ginter at bcscmissy17@yahoo.com or at 606-674-2121.

Bath County Cattleman Association Inc. was approved for $27,500 in Bath County funds to administer a Youth program with a maximum youth limit of $1,500 for the 2021 year. For more information contact, Randy Warner at randyw2717@gmail.com or at 859-771-5280.

Campbell County

Campbell County Conservation District was approved for $27,590 in Campbell County funds to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $2,500 for the 2021 program year. For more information, contact Richard Simon at campbellcd@fuse.net or at 859-635-9587.

Crittenden County

Crittenden County Conservation District was approved for $17,808 in Crittenden County funds and $27,356 in state funds to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $1,000 for the 2021 program year. For more information, contact Larry Duvall at larryduvall@gmail.com or at 270-704-0653.

Daviess County

James K. Aud Jr. was approved for $5,000 in Daviess County funds for the purchase and installation of an energy efficient rotary composting system for the family farm poultry operation. For more information, contact James Aud at 270-233-4942.

Cecil Farms’ Produce LLC was approved for $16,071 in Daviess County funds for the purchase and installation of a temperature controlled environment and walk-in cooler for the family farm’s fresh cut flower operation. For more information, contact Katie Cecil at 270-302-7817.

Gallatin County

Gallatin County Farm Bureau was approved for $150,000 in Gallatin County funds to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $5,000 for the 2021 program year. For more information, contact April Wainscott at april.wainscott@kyfb.com or at 859-567-6331.

Kenton County

Kenton County Farm Bureau Inc. was approved for $65,000 in Kenton County funds to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $2,500 for the 2021 program year. For more information, contact Donna Hance at donna.hance@kyfb.com or at 859-256-3155.

McLean County

Green River Area Beef Improvement Group was approved for an additional $20,000 in McLean County funds to impact additional farmers through an existing 2020 CAIP. For more information, contact Stacy Marksberry at grabig@bellsouth.net or at 270-929-0194.

Pulaski County

Pulaski County 4-H Council was approved for $2,868 in Pulaski County funds to purchase a 12-foot-by-24-foot building to serve as a ham house for 4-H students in Pulaski County. For more information, contact Jennifer Cole at 606-679-6361.

Rowan County

Rowan County Conservation District was approved for $86,166 in Rowan County funds to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $5,000 for the 2021 program year. For more information, contact Tammy Winkleman at tammy.winkleman@ky.nacdnet.net or at 606-784-5375.

The County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP) provides farmers with incentives to allow them to improve and diversify their current production practices. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.

The Deceased Farm Animal Removal Program (DAR) serves as a measure to facilitate the coordination of environmentally sound and cost-effective disposal of deceased livestock for Kentucky producers.

The Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (Youth) encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.

All application periods and deadlines for CAIP and Youth programs will be advertised locally. For more information about application dates and guidelines in each county, please call or email the contact list above under the appropriate county.