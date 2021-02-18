UPDATE: Lexington city crews continue snow efforts; shelters open, no trash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The additional snow that fell overnight could create slick roads for motorists. The most recent snow showers have recoated many roadways that had previously been cleared so drivers will need to remain alert, Lexington road crews advise.

While primary roads are in good condition, many side and neighborhood roads remain icy and snow-covered. Drivers should always use caution and reduce speed.

Frigid temperatures and continued snow have made clearing roads challenging. City crews continued to work overnight treating all rank 1 and many rank 2 roads in accordance with the city’s snow plan.

Staff will continue to work throughout the day alongside contractors. Night crews will report at 8 p.m. and will work a full 12-hour shift. Crews will focus on ranked neighborhood collectors as soon as the larger roads are treated.

City offices that are not involved in weather-related work will delay opening by two hours.

Since midnight, the Lexington Police Department has responded to three non-injury collisions, one injury collision, 12 motorist assists and three traffic hazards.

The city is suspending waste collection on Thursday because of icy conditions. No City carts or dumpsters will be collected. Residents may leave their waste carts at the curb. Carts should be kept out of the street to make it easier for road crews. A make-up day has not yet been identified.

With the cold weather, residents are reminded that prolonged exposure to dangerous cold temperatures can put pets in danger.

If you believe you have witnessed the mistreatment, neglect or abuse of an animal, contact Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control at (859) 255-9033 ext. 221. Your contact information will be kept confidential.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention’s Community Emergency Winter Weather plan remains active.

If you know of or see someone that appears to be in need of emergency shelter, call (859) 533-9199. To report someone in need after 10 p.m. call (859) 258-3600. For a list of all available shelters and transportation services, as well as other resources, visit uwbg211.org.

Warming centers will reopen at 9 a.m. today, Thursday, Feb. 18. Warming centers are located at the Dunbar Community Center (545 N. Upper St.) and at the Lexington Senior Center (195 Life Lane), located behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road. Both centers close at 7 p.m.

How to stay informed during the winter season

Website : Get the most up-to-date information about the measures the City is taking to ensure the wellness and safety of our residents at lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates. You can also view the snow and ice control plan with street and sidewalk rankings.

Social media : Get information on accidents, lane blockages, snow-and-ice trouble spots and road closures through the City’s Twitter accounts at @lexwrecks and @lexkypolice. General information, including, emergency and time-sensitive information, is available on the City’s Facebook account.