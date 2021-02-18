Remove ice and snow from cars before you hit the roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s important to drive slowly after winter storms, but it’s just as important to move slowly before you get in your car.
“Property can be fixed, people can’t,” said Jeff Morrett, Parsons & Howard Insurance Group Agent.
Chunks of ice and snow are flying off of people’s cars creating major travel hazards for other drivers on the road.
“Could lead to them swerving or losing control of their vehicle,” said Jedd Bowles, AAA Lexington Fleet Manager.
Kentucky State Police posted on Facebook “Remove ice and snow before you go!” showing a smashed windshield.
Lexington police said officers have responded to at least a dozen calls this week for ice-broken windshields or snow flying off other cars. And this even happened to one of Bowles co-workers.
“We had one of our tow trucks driving down the road and a large chunk of ice flew off and hit our truck hard enough it actually triggered our cameras on the truck,” said Bowles.
Just a small piece of ice about an inch thick and 12 inches long weighed about 2 pounds, imagine a two-pound rock hitting your car.
Morrett added windows aren’t cheap to replace.
“A brand new windshield is a couple hundred dollars up to, the special ones, are in the thousands of dollars,” Morrett said.
Morrett said if this happens to you, call the police and your insurance company to make a report.
“Take some pictures,” said Morrett. “Make sure we get everything layered out on how it happened with everything .”
Before you hit the roads don’t just clear of your windows. Remove all snow and ice from your car, from the roof and trunk.